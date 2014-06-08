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José Martín Ramírez Carrasco
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white airplane on airport during day time
Plane dragged on the tarmac
Calendar outlined
Published on
June 8, 2014 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 60D
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
construction
airplane
airport
plane
shadow
sunlight
aircraft
flying
tarmac
building
transportation
hangar
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