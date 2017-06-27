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Bernard Tuck
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whisk on saucepan with organic eggs
eggs take some beating
A map marker
Cheshire, United Kingdom
Calendar outlined
Published on
June 27, 2017 (UTC)
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
brown
egg
pan
kitchenware
frying pan
whisk
food
chocolate
dessert
united kingdom
cheshire
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