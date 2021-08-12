Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Hans Ripa
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
August 12, 2021
Panasonic, DC-S1
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Lotus
Related tags
Flower Images
lotus
lotus leaf
garden flowers
lotus flower
plant
blossom
lily
pond lily
anther
petal
Free images
Related collections
Vegan
16 photos
· Curated by p j
vegan
vegetable
Fruits Images & Pictures
Grief, Sadness, Melancholy
173 photos
· Curated by Jasmin Schreiber
sadness
People Images & Pictures
Women Images & Pictures
election day
14 photos
· Curated by Erin Butterfield
day
united state
Flag Images & Pictures