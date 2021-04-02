Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Ryan Schram
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Jamul, CA, USA
Published
on
April 2, 2021
FUJIFILM, X-T2
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Close up photograph of pitted steel surface.
Related tags
HD Grey Wallpapers
jamul
ca
usa
Texture Backgrounds
steel
corrosion
pitted
Metal Backgrounds
rusty
surface
stippled
trypophobia
subtle
Nature Images
sand
outdoors
slate
asphalt
tarmac
Free stock photos
Related collections
Metal and Wood textures
5 photos
· Curated by Dani H
HD Wood Wallpapers
Metal Backgrounds
Texture Backgrounds
3ds Max
4 photos
· Curated by Tatiana Pinheiro
HD Grey Wallpapers
Texture Backgrounds
HQ Background Images
concrete texture
39 photos
· Curated by Nafia Ananna
concrete texture
HD Grey Wallpapers
concrete