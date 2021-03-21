Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Hiring
3
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Edurne Chopeitia
@edurnetx
Download free
Share
Info
Published on
March 22, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Dewdrops on spiderweb with spider waiting to cross
Related collections
yellow
210 photos
· Curated by Anna
HD Yellow Wallpapers
Flower Images
outdoor
Add Typography!
524 photos
· Curated by Nicole Gladding
Flower Images
plant
flora
Urban Exploration
238 photos
· Curated by Alex Holyoake
urban
building
architecture
Related tags
tree stump
plant
Tree Images & Pictures
bosque
HD Wood Wallpapers
spiderweb
dreamcatcher
dream
unconscious
psychoanalysis
invisible world
mundo invisible
trail
spider
Public domain images