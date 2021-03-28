Unsplash Home
Mumbai, Maharashtra, India
Published
on
March 28, 2021
A beautiful idol of Lord Ganesha on display at a workshop in Mumbai
mumbai
maharashtra
india
ganesh
ganpati
hindi
vinayaka chaturthi
hindu god
lord ganesha
vinayaka chavithi
ganesha chaturthi
hindu festival
temple
shrine
elephant god
indian culture
vinayaka
indian religion
khairatabad
