Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Bernd M. Schell
@bmschell
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Old Hill City Rd, Keystone, Süddakota, USA
Published on
July 3, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
That's the original VW Käfer (Beetle) - wow!
Related tags
keystone
usa
old hill city rd
süddakota
volkswagen
volkswagen beetle
south dakota
1880 train
vw käfer
People Images & Pictures
human
Car Images & Pictures
automobile
vehicle
transportation
tarmac
asphalt
tire
wheel
machine
Public domain images
Related collections
Collection #54: Jeff Sheldon
10 photos
· Curated by Jeff Sheldon
desk
HD Wood Wallpapers
Website Backgrounds
Mothers Day
37 photos
· Curated by Marion Wug
day
mother
child
models
31 photos
· Curated by Jessica Dueck
model
People Images & Pictures
Women Images & Pictures