Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Magdalena Smolnicka
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
June 17, 2020
NIKON D810
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Miniature Long-haired Dachshund. 9 weeks old.
Related tags
dachshund miniature
dachshund longhaired
mammal
Dog Images & Pictures
Animals Images & Pictures
pet
canine
Puppies Images & Pictures
HD Wallpapers
Related collections
daxie
3 photos
· Curated by imi lilly
daxie
Animals Images & Pictures
canine
Dogs ~Ash~
641 photos
· Curated by Ashley Perry
Dog Images & Pictures
pet
Animals Images & Pictures
Beauty
57 photos
· Curated by Bill Okerstrom
beauty
Animals Images & Pictures
HD Wallpapers