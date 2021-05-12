Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Long Bún
@longbun
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Ho Chi Minh, Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam
Published
on
May 12, 2021
FUJIFILM, X-T100
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Skyscraper
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
ho chi minh city
vietnam
ho chi minh
building
tower
minimalism
b&w photography
HD Sky Wallpapers
monochrome
b&w
architecture
spire
steeple
office building
HD City Wallpapers
town
urban
high rise
Free images
Related collections
Collection #188: Unsplash
9 photos · Curated by Unsplash Archive
night
universe
Space Images & Pictures
Architecture
207 photos · Curated by José Luis Antúnez
architecture
building
HD City Wallpapers
Orange
102 photos · Curated by Unsplash Archive
HD Orange Wallpapers
outdoor
plant