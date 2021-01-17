Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Claudio Cesaro
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Caldonazzo, TN, Italia
Published
on
January 17, 2021
Canon, EOS-1D Mark III
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
caldonazzo
tn
italia
HD Grey Wallpapers
outdoors
HD Water Wallpapers
Animals Images & Pictures
waterfowl
Birds Images
duck
Nature Images
ripple
mallard
Backgrounds
Related collections
Collection #160: imgix
8 photos
· Curated by imgix
outdoor
HD Wallpapers
HD Color Wallpapers
Her
696 photos
· Curated by Heather Dou
her
Women Images & Pictures
People Images & Pictures
Contemplative
156 photos
· Curated by Sam Littlefair
contemplative
plant
HD Dark Wallpapers