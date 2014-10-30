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Ales Krivec
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wet trail photo
Wetlands by the river
Calendar outlined
Published on
October 30, 2014 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D7000
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
blue
mountains
road
grass
grey
field
path
outdoors
rural
swamp
wetland
dirt road
wet
bay
bog
estuary
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