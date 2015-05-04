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Scott Webb
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Wedding day photo in a field beside an old wooden farm building
Let’s go back there
Calendar outlined
Published on
May 4, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D300
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
couple
love
wedding
grass
grey
field
walking
together
holding hands
meadow
pregnant
marriage
walk
fence
country
barn
rural
just married
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