Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Zhipeng Ya
@zhipeng_ya
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Yanaka Ginza, 3 Chome-13-1 Yanaka, Taito City, Tokyo, Japan
Published
on
June 15, 2021
SONY, DSC-RX100M5A
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Yanaka Ginza 谷中銀座
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
tokyo
japan
yanaka ginza
3 chome-13-1 yanaka
taito city
street
daily life
snapshots
town
building
HD City Wallpapers
urban
road
human
People Images & Pictures
pedestrian
path
asphalt
tarmac
indoors
Public domain images
Related collections
Beach Day
63 photos · Curated by Jordan Trang
Beach Images & Pictures
sea
outdoor
Food styling
372 photos · Curated by Unsplash Archive
food styling
Food Images & Pictures
plate
Glasses
72 photos · Curated by Eva Gafas
glass
People Images & Pictures
human