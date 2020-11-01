Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Jeff Golenski
@jeffgolenski
Download free
Share
Info
Published on
November 1, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
A recently fallen leaf encased in frost.
Related tags
plant
Leaf Backgrounds
Tree Images & Pictures
maple leaf
maple
leaves
HD Autumn Wallpapers
Fall Images & Pictures
Winter Images & Pictures
foliage
frost
fungus
HD Grey Wallpapers
HD Wallpapers
Related collections
nyekundu
3,673 photos
· Curated by Rowan Heuvel
nyekundu
HD Red Wallpapers
plant
The Beaches
447 photos
· Curated by Olivia Smith
Beach Images & Pictures
sea
rock
architectural
362 photos
· Curated by Markus Spiske
architectural
architecture
building