Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Paula Corberan
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Stockholm, Suecia
Published
on
September 7, 2021
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D5300
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Girl looking towards the light at bothanical gardens.
Related tags
stockholm
suecia
Girls Photos & Images
HD Kids Wallpapers
HD Green Wallpapers
photography
bothanical
inspiring
portrait
young girl
kids fashion
fashion
looking up
plants
Light Backgrounds
natural
HD Kids Wallpapers
sight
hair
HD White Wallpapers
Free stock photos
Related collections
Childhood
357 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
childhood
child
HD Kids Wallpapers
Tropical & Summer
7 photos
· Curated by Archie Samengo-Turner
Summer Images & Pictures
HD Tropical Wallpapers
palm
iSee
68 photos
· Curated by Jeremy Bishop
isee
HD Phone Wallpapers
HD iPhone Wallpapers