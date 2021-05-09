Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Jonny Gios
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Kendal, Cumbria, UK
Published
on
May 9, 2021
SONY, ILCE-7M3
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Related tags
kendal
HD Grey Wallpapers
cumbria
uk
town centre
Tree Images & Pictures
lake district
village
lakes
south lakeland
castle
old building
cobbles
urban photography
HD Windows Wallpapers
home decor
door
Free stock photos
Related collections
Collection #61: Music Bed
8 photos
· Curated by Music Bed
HD Grey Wallpapers
outdoor
People Images & Pictures
Solar Eclipse 2017
50 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
2017
solar
Eclipse Images & Pictures
Collection #27: Crew
9 photos
· Curated by Crew
HD Grey Wallpapers
outdoor
building