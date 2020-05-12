Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Hiring
3
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
George Bakos
Available for hire
Download free
Share
Info
Bled, Slovenia
Published on
May 12, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related collections
My Universe
76 photos
· Curated by Shawna Zylenko
universe
Star Images
outdoor
Collection #126: Dan Dalton
8 photos
· Curated by Dan Dalton
HD Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
HD Grey Wallpapers
Denim for Days
123 photos
· Curated by Andrew Neel
denim
HD Grey Wallpapers
People Images & Pictures
Related tags
outdoors
Nature Images
land
HD Water Wallpapers
shoreline
HD Ocean Wallpapers
sea
coast
island
bled
slovenia
lake
HD Blue Wallpapers
plant
vegetation
Public domain images