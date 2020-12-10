Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Lisa Yount
@lisaleo
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
9 months
ago
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
plant
fern
spiral
HD Green Wallpapers
fiddlehead
reproduction
hairy
fuzzy
Animals Images & Pictures
insect
invertebrate
coil
Tree Images & Pictures
Creative Commons images
Related collections
Varen
48 photos
· Curated by Marjolen van der Linden
varen
fern
plant
Mathematics in Nature and Architecture
29 photos
· Curated by Nic Rosenau
architecture
building
plant
Emerge
47 photos
· Curated by Bence Gaspar
emerge
plant
fern