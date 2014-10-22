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Bill Williams
imwilliamwilliams
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waves crashing on shore
ocean arriving beach shore
Calendar outlined
Published on
October 22, 2014 (UTC)
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
beach
sea
grey
sand
waves
wave
rocks
cliff
coast
coastline
shore
tide
rugged
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