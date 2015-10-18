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waterfalls under cloudy day
Waterfall in Thingvellir
A map marker
Thingvellir National Park, Iceland
Calendar outlined
Published on
October 18, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
RICOH IMAGING COMPANY, LTD., PENTAX K-3 II
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
waterfall
grass
river
grey
scenery
calm
rock
fog
stone
rocks
moss
outdoors
cliff
long exposure
haze
timelapse
iceland
thingvellir national park
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