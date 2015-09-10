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waterfalls through cliffs
Gorgeous Geirangerfjord
A map marker
Geirangerfjord, Norway
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Published on
September 10, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
RICOH IMAGING COMPANY, LTD., PENTAX K-3 II
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
green
clouds
waterfall
cloud
grey
jungle
norway
rock
fog
outdoors
cliff
cloudy
fjord
cloudscape
rugged
geirangerfjord
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