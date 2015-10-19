Unsplash logo
Unsplash Home
A photo
Pen Tool
A compass
A stack of folders
Download
Bookmark
Person
Localization icon
navigation menu
A magnifying glass
Visual search
Get Unsplash+
Log in
Submit an image
Levi Morsy
levim
Bookmark
A plus sign
Edit image
Plus sign for Unsplash+
Download free
Chevron down
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
Featured in
Photos
A forward-right arrow
Share
Info icon
Info
More Actions
waterfalls through cliff
Waterfall among ivy
Calendar outlined
Published on
October 19, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
SONY, SLT-A33
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
forest
green
waterfall
grey
beautiful
lake
jungle
alone
waterfall wallpaper
amazon
greenery
pond
rain forest
jungle background
wilderness
ivy
silent
majestic
Browse premium related images on iStock | Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20