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waterfalls on forest
Impressive waterfalls
A map marker
Aba, China
Calendar outlined
Published on
December 5, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D7000
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
forest
green
mountains
waterfall
trees
grey
rock
fog
stone
cliff
ravine
china
aba
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