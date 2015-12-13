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Scott Webb
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waterfalls near brown and green leaf trees
Waterfall in autumn
Calendar outlined
Published on
December 13, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
Apple, iPhone 5
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
forest
christmas
autumn
fall
waterfall
trees
river
orange
rock
brown
cliff
stream
serenity
foliage
ravine
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