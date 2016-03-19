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Steve Bittinger
sbittinger
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waterfalls between grass and trees at daytime
Blue stream with a waterfall
A map marker
Hopetoun Falls, Beech Forest, Australia
Calendar outlined
Published on
March 19, 2016 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 6D
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
forest
plant
waterfall
trees
river
plants
jungle
rainforest
outdoors
greenery
fern
stream
bush
creek
sunbeam
beam
land
australia
flora
vegetation
HD Wallpapers
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