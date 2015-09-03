Unsplash logo
Unsplash Home
A photo
Pen Tool
A compass
A stack of folders
Download
Bookmark
Person
Localization icon
navigation menu
A magnifying glass
Visual search
Get Unsplash+
Log in
Submit an image
Laurel Balyeat
laurba
Bookmark
A plus sign
Edit image
Plus sign for Unsplash+
Download free
Chevron down
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
Featured in
Photos
A forward-right arrow
Share
Info icon
Info
More Actions
waterfalls
Yosemite waterfall
A map marker
Yosemite National Park, United States
Calendar outlined
Published on
September 3, 2015 (UTC)
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
forest
blue
mountains
outdoor
natural
waterfall
trees
grey
park
waterfall wallpaper
environment
rock
scenic
yosemite
cliff
wilderness
yosemite national park
landmark
united states
Browse premium related images on iStock | Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20