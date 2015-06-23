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Li Hua-hsuan
sdf159753
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waterfall in forest
Desolate waterfall
A map marker
Lane 392, Section 3, Jing'an Road, Pingxi District, New Taipei City, Taiwan 226, Taiwan
Calendar outlined
Published on
June 23, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
Apple, iPhone 6
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
forest
green
land
waterfall
trees
grey
jungle
rainforest
tropical
stream
wilderness
water fall
forest green
jungle waterfall
taiwan
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