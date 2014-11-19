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Federico Bottos
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water mirror reflection of mountain during golden hour
Shallow pond at dusk
Calendar outlined
Published on
November 19, 2014 (UTC)
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
sunset
sunrise
sun
lake
pool
rock
reflection
rocks
dolomites
surreal
swamp
algae
rise
mountain range
outdoors
peak
basin
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