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Miguel Constantin Montes
createwithconstantin
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water drops on green plant
After the Rain
A map marker
Taal Vista Hotel, Tagaytay, Philippines
Calendar outlined
Published on
December 8, 2016 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 600D
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
forest
rain
trees
grey
bokeh
dew
dew drops
food
plant
philippines
droplet
seasoning
conifer
tagaytay
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