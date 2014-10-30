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Danist Soh
danist07
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water drops on green leaf time lapse photography
Round dewdrop
Calendar outlined
Published on
October 30, 2014 (UTC)
Camera
FUJIFILM, FinePix X100
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
black
green
plant
dark background
leaf
water drop
green leaf
leave
drop
raindrop
dew
water droplet
droplet
bright green
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