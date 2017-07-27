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Mahdis Mousavi
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walking person on white concrete stairs
guggenheim museum
A map marker
Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum, New York, United States
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Published on
July 27, 2017 (UTC)
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
architecture
white
design
grey
museum
stairs
angels
stair
angle
stairwell
guggenheim
angular
interior design
new york
united states
bathtub
indoors
tub
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