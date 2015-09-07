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nabil boukala
boukala
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waffle with syrup
Waffle with Syrup
A map marker
Clermont-Ferrand, France
Calendar outlined
Published on
September 7, 2015 (UTC)
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
food
color
breakfast
brown
honey
bokeh
sugar
macro
golden
sweet
square
waffle
waffles
detail
closeup
individual
individuality
syrup
waffel
france
Public domain images
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