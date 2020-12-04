Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Hiring
3
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Erik Mclean
Available for hire
Download free
Share
Info
Published on
December 4, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related collections
Collection #183: Unsplash
6 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
pet
Dog Images & Pictures
Puppies Images & Pictures
Sick and Tired
50 photos
· Curated by Elizabeth Davis
tired
People Images & Pictures
Women Images & Pictures
Into the Wild
145 photos
· Curated by Dominique Tempone
wild
outdoor
Cloud Pictures & Images
Related tags
gauge
tachometer
wristwatch
building
clock tower
tower
architecture
Free stock photos