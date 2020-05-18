Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Fabian Rüppel
@fabian_rueppel
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Schloss Charlottenburg, Berlin, Deutschland
Published
on
May 18, 2020
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D3500
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
schloss charlottenburg
berlin
deutschland
plant
Grass Backgrounds
human
People Images & Pictures
outdoors
lawn
campus
path
field
college
park
building
Public domain images
Related collections
Horses
261 photos · Curated by Katie Smith
Horse Images
Animals Images & Pictures
mammal
Rain
66 photos · Curated by Modo Studio
rain
HD Grey Wallpapers
drop
Minimal Black and White
82 photos · Curated by Susan Wilkinson
HD Black Wallpapers
minimal
HD White Wallpapers