Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Anna Shirina
@lusurya
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
October 8, 2021
Apple, iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
HD Art Wallpapers
wall
canvas
home decor
modern art
stain
painting
HD Wood Wallpapers
drawing
Free images
Related collections
Food
90 photos · Curated by Greg Bird
Food Images & Pictures
Fruits Images & Pictures
plant
oligochrome
830 photos · Curated by manu schwendener
oligochrome
HQ Background Images
outdoor
Portrait Orientation
2,396 photos · Curated by Unsplash Archive
portrait
Flower Images
HD Grey Wallpapers