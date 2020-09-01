Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Taylor Brandon
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
India
Published
on
September 1, 2020
Canon EOS R
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
india
building
Sunset Images & Pictures
Cloud Pictures & Images
Light Backgrounds
tower
clock tower
architecture
wall
factory
Nature Images
outdoors
urban
countryside
rural
shelter
Creative Commons images
Related collections
Abstract Nature
16 photos
· Curated by Thirumurugan Somasundaram
HD Abstract Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
HD Wallpapers
Unsplash Editorial
6,645 photos
· Curated by Unsplash
HD Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
outdoor
Apple
157 photos
· Curated by Prokhor Minin
Apple Images & Photos
electronic
HD Computer Wallpapers