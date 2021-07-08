Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Chris Wong
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
2 months
ago
Free to use under the Unsplash License
this one was taken way back in 2019, when I just got my new camera.
Related tags
building
archicture
ancient china
monastery
architecture
housing
roof
temple
shrine
worship
tile roof
leisure activities
Backgrounds
Related collections
Ocean
38 photos
· Curated by Jarrod Freeman
HD Ocean Wallpapers
outdoor
sea
Collection #99: Matt Mullenweg
9 photos
· Curated by Matt Mullenweg
HD Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
People Images & Pictures
Up
29 photos
· Curated by Naoufal Kadhom
up
building
architecture