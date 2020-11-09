Go to Spencer Walker's profile
@spen4walk
Download free
white wind turbine on hill under gray cloudy sky
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Pueblo, CO, USA
Published on Sony , A6400
Free to use under the Unsplash License

Windmill farm

Related collections

Winter
37 photos · Curated by Hollowed Witch
Winter Images & Pictures
outdoor
HD Snow Wallpapers
FIELD WORK
87 photos · Curated by Terris Kremer
outdoor
boot
shoe
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking