Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Onela Ymeri
@onnela_
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
June 14, 2021
Canon, EOS 600D
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
weapon
weaponry
injection
ammunition
Related collections
Snow, Ice, and Winter
709 photos · Curated by Michele Tokuno
ice
Winter Images & Pictures
HD Snow Wallpapers
Music
85 photos · Curated by Alexey Topolyanskiy
Music Images & Pictures
hand
People Images & Pictures
Climate Impacts
98 photos · Curated by Lauren M
climate
Cloud Pictures & Images
outdoor