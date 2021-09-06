Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Jennifer Uppendahl
@j_a_uppendahl
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Edinburgh, UK
Published
on
September 6, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
edinburgh
uk
cobblestone
Sunset Images & Pictures
alley
path
walkway
Light Backgrounds
flare
pavement
sidewalk
sunlight
outdoors
Nature Images
plant
vegetation
HD Sky Wallpapers
Sun Images & Pictures
rock
Free stock photos
Related collections
Fruits and Veggies
110 photos
· Curated by Joana Areosa
veggy
Fruits Images & Pictures
vegetable
Retro Cameras
58 photos
· Curated by Gabriella Clare Marino
retro camera
camera
electronic
Points and Triangles
214 photos
· Curated by Kelly Sikkema
triangle
building
architecture