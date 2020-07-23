Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Hari Nandakumar
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Featured in
Sustainability
Share
Info
Placerville, CA, USA
Published on
July 23, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
placerville
ca
usa
Nature Images
Animals Images & Pictures
Butterfly Images
Love Images
HD Color Wallpapers
invertebrate
insect
Animals Images & Pictures
Butterfly Images
monarch
outdoors
Free images
Related collections
Goin' on a Hike
76 photos
· Curated by Gretchen Seelenbinder
hike
rock
outdoor
Collection #146: Fujifeed
6 photos
· Curated by Fujifeed
Light Backgrounds
HQ Background Images
Sports Images
Collection #131: Daniel Waldron
9 photos
· Curated by Daniel Waldron
Cloud Pictures & Images
outdoor
HD Wallpapers