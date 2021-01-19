Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Ryan Duffy
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
January 20, 2021
DJI, FC3170
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
HD Grey Wallpapers
wind turbine
HD Green Wallpapers
drone view
nature images
wind energy
engine
machine
motor
turbine
plant
vegetation
outdoors
Nature Images
land
utility pole
Free images
Related collections
Wind
23 photos
· Curated by Kathrin Bade
wind
wind turbine
turbine
Clean Energy
324 photos
· Curated by Adam Powers
clean energy
energy
windmill
Green Money
16 photos
· Curated by Elisa Ferrer
HD Green Wallpapers
plant
energy