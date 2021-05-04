Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Wolfgang Hasselmann
@wolfgang_hasselmann
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
May 4, 2021
ILCE-7M3
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
plant
blossom
Flower Images
anemone
geranium
anther
petal
pollen
Free pictures
Related collections
Still Life
190 photos
· Curated by Laura Ockel
Flower Images
plant
Food Images & Pictures
home
558 photos
· Curated by Kari Shea
home
indoor
interior
Collection #56: David Heinemeier Hansson
9 photos
· Curated by David Heinemeier Hansson
outdoor
dusk
sunrise