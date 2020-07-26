Unsplash Home
Pascal Bernardon
Mairie, Place Antoine Mauny, Serris, France
Published
on
July 26, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Femmes à la veille de la déclaration de guerre de 1914.
mairie
place antoine mauny
serris
france
history
hat
reenactment
Women Images & Pictures
war
1914
HD Grey Wallpapers
clothing
apparel
human
People Images & Pictures
sun hat
helmet
People Images & Pictures
coat
overcoat
Public domain images
Serris - Seine-et-Marne - Île de France
43 photos
43 photos
· Curated by Pascal Bernardon
serri
france
reenactment
Reconstitution historique 1ère guerre Mondiale
37 photos
37 photos
· Curated by Pascal Bernardon
reconstitution
france
serri
Île de France - France
835 photos
835 photos
· Curated by Pascal Bernardon
france
Paris Pictures & Images
building