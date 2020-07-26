Go to Pascal Bernardon's profile
Available for hire
Download free
woman in white floral lace shirt and white hat
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –

Featured in

History
Mairie, Place Antoine Mauny, Serris, France
Published on Free to use under the Unsplash License

Femmes à la veille de la déclaration de guerre de 1914.

Related collections

Île de France - France
835 photos · Curated by Pascal Bernardon
france
Paris Pictures & Images
building
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking