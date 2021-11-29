Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Veronica White
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
7d
ago
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D5300
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
A sheep in the Lake District on a sunny day
Related tags
countryside
england
farm
uk farm
farming
farm animal
english farm
lake district
lake district national park
agriculture
lake district uk
slope
Nature Images
outdoors
sheep
mammal
Animals Images & Pictures
HD Scenery Wallpapers
wilderness
hill
Creative Commons images
Related collections
Food Flatlays
23 photos
· Curated by Julie Bujoteuse
flatlay
Food Images & Pictures
breakfast
Collection #134: Free Music Archive
10 photos
· Curated by Free Music Archive
Animals Images & Pictures
HD Grey Wallpapers
wildlife
Woodland Animals
341 photos
· Curated by Kelly Sikkema
woodland
Animals Images & Pictures
mammal