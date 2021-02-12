Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Dana Davis
Available for hire
Download free
Share
Info
Saratoga, WY, USA
Published on
February 12, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
plant
Tree Images & Pictures
tree trunk
saratoga
wy
usa
conifer
fir
abies
Fall Images & Pictures
fall leaves
outdoors
Brown Backgrounds
larch
Nature Images
Creative Commons images
Related collections
Urban / Architecture
269 photos
· Curated by Diego Naves
architecture
urban
building
Street style
121 photos
· Curated by Charles Deluvio
style
street
human
Clean Backgrounds
57 photos
· Curated by Mikael Cho
HQ Background Images
outdoor
Cloud Pictures & Images