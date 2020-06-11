Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Hiring
3
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Cameron Sanborn
@cameronsanborn
Download free
Share
Info
Camden, NY, USA
Published on
June 11, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Apple tree with red blossoms covered in dew on a spring morning.
Related collections
Collection #78: Dale Partridge
9 photos
· Curated by Dale Partridge
Cloud Pictures & Images
outdoor
Sunset Images & Pictures
Fresh food
35 photos
· Curated by Dara Shultz
fresh
Food Images & Pictures
vegetable
Scenery
271 photos
· Curated by Jessie Russell
HD Scenery Wallpapers
HD Grey Wallpapers
outdoor
Related tags
plant
Flower Images
blossom
Fruits Images & Pictures
Leaf Backgrounds
camden
ny
usa
cherry
veins
Food Images & Pictures
pollen
Nature Images
Tree Images & Pictures
Spring Images & Pictures
morning
HD Pink Wallpapers
Sun Images & Pictures
Apple Images & Photos
peach
Free pictures