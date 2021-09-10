Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Petr Magera
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
September 10, 2021
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Waiting area at the manager's office
Related tags
waiting area
business center
office space
HD Grey Wallpapers
interior design
indoors
room
lobby
furniture
plant
table
living room
potted plant
jar
vase
pottery
coffee table
HD Wallpapers
Related collections
Beach Day
63 photos
· Curated by Jordan Trang
Beach Images & Pictures
sea
outdoor
I travel, therefore I am
60 photos
· Curated by Juraj Dayalu
Travel Images
outdoor
People Images & Pictures
Office
53 photos
· Curated by Ken Rossi
office
business
work