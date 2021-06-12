Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Vincent Dörig
@vincentdoerig
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Pfingstweid Park, Pfingstweidstrasse, Zürich, Switzerland
Published
on
June 12, 2021
Canon, EOS 80D
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Related tags
pfingstweid park
pfingstweidstrasse
zürich
switzerland
building
architectural
office building
HD City Wallpapers
town
urban
high rise
condo
housing
home decor
apartment building
architecture
Free images
Related collections
Prayers and Peace
24 photos
· Curated by Kathy Doucette
prayer
Star Images
outdoor
Contemplative
156 photos
· Curated by Sam Littlefair
contemplative
plant
HD Dark Wallpapers
Fire
169 photos
· Curated by Katie Sweetman
HD Fire Wallpapers
Fireworks Images & Pictures
Light Backgrounds