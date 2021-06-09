Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Timothy Dykes
@timothycdykes
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
June 9, 2021
ILCE-7
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Macro of a ladybug (ladybird) on some foliage.
Related tags
Leaf Backgrounds
insect
Nature Images
ladybug
bug
entomology
science
biology
outdoor
foliage
macro
ladybird
beetle
wildlife
plant
Animals Images & Pictures
invertebrate
photography
photo
vegetation
Free pictures
Related collections
family
113 photos
· Curated by Aaron Booth
Family Images & Photos
child
HD Kids Wallpapers
Women @ Work
21 photos
· Curated by Lauren M
work
Women Images & Pictures
human
Diverse Women
399 photos
· Curated by Oree Virtual
Women Images & Pictures
Girls Photos & Images
People Images & Pictures